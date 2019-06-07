Police cruiser involved in accident in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several police cruisers are on the scene of a crash in North Charleston - one of which was involved.
The accident happened at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Rivers Avenue Thursday night.
Officers with North Charleston Police attempted to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle when the driver fled onto Rivers Avenue where the accident occurred, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.
The driver of the stolen car then ran from the scene.
According to Highway Patrol, four people have been taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.
The police officer involved in the crash was not hurt.
Parts of the road were shut down as a result of the accident, but have since been reopened.
