Railroad crossing work closing N. Charleston intersection for weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Virginia Avenue near Remount Road in North Charleston will be closed for the weekend as crews work to improve a railroad crossing.
The crossing, which sits between Loop Road and Remount Road, will be closed starting at 5 p.m. on Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, according to Palmetto Railways, the company that owns the tracks.
Next week, crews will remain there doing the work on the side of the road before closing it again on Friday, June 14 at 5 p.m. for that weekend. It’ll reopen one final time at 5 a.m. on Monday, June 17.
“It’s a major improvement, so we don’t have to come back in regularly,” Patrick McCrory, the railway’s chief commercial officer, said.
One of their top goals is to make driving on this part of Virginia Ave. a smoother ride, but in order to do that, crews will have to remove some of the tracks and simplify the crossing. New signals will also be added to improve safety.
According to McCrory, the railway company has coordinated this closure with the city of North Charleston and the city’s police department.
“We get connected to the others,” McCrory said referring to other railway companies that have received criticism for their lack of communication. “We don’t want to get connected to them.”
This project is being looked at as a long-term development, so once it’s completed, regular maintenance won’t be necessary.
