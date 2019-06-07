York, SC father-son duo create brooch box for Queen Elizabeth II from President Trump

ROCK HILL. S.C. (WBTV) - A brooch box handmade by a father and son in York, SC, was gifted to Queen Elizabeth II from President Donald Trump during his visit to England for the 75th D-Day anniversary commemoration.
President Trump contacted the pair, of Leake Furniture Makers, about creating a box to house a Tiffany’s brooch for the Queen. The White House sent the wood - cut from a tree on White House grounds - to Rock Hill and John and Jay Leake got to work.
The box - 4 by 5 inches by 1 3/4 inch deep - was etched with a design from an old drawing of the White House provided to the Leakes by the presidential staff. The inside was lined black velvet.
“My son Jay and I are honored to be selected by the White House to produce the box containing the gift for Queen Elizabeth on this historical occasion,” said John Leake. “It was a thrill working with wood sourced from the White House grounds.”
To see more photos of the box, you can visit the Leake Furniture Makers Facebook page here.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.