Asheville Stymies Charleston Hitters as Dogs Fall in Game Two

The RiverDogs become Los Perros Santos de Charleston for the first time this season on Saturday, taking part in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión initiative to celebrate the LatinX community. Charleston will don alternate caps and jerseys to complete the day, and there will be a piñata party to top off the festivities following the game. Dominican teenager Roansy Contreras (4-3, 4.67) will handle the duties on the mound in the penultimate game of the series, looking to turn things around after allowing four runs in 5 2/3 innings in his start on the road against the Lexington Legends on June 1. The tourists will counter with lefty Nick Bush (3-4, 5.65), also looking to bounce back from his previous outing in which he allowed six runs on 10 hits to the Augusta GreenJackets.