Deputies arrest man on drug charges during warrant sweep

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office’s special entry team arrested a Summerville man Monday during an operation in Calumet Valley.
Kyle Eugene Nicholas, 41, is charged with two counts of distribution of heroin, one count of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of trafficking heroin, manufacture/distribution of schedule l, ll, or lll narcotics, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Sgt. Rick Carson.
Nicholas had been out on bond since April 24 from Berkeley county on multiple charges including trafficking, possession/distribution of schedule I, ll, or lll narcotics, manufacturing meth, and trafficking meth, Carson said.
Deputies say they used distraction devices to help clear and gain control of the home because of Nicholas’s prior felony arrests including drugs and violence as well as the backgrounds of others known to live there.
Deputies on Monday denied another agency’s report that shots were fired during the operation.
Carson said guns and other contraband were confiscated at the time.
The investigation is continuing.
