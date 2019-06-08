Driver dies after running off road near Loris, flipping car

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead Saturday after a car accident near Loris.
Officials with Horry County Police and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety say the wreck happened near E. Highway 19, Hwy 701N and Allsbrook Cross Roads around 11:57 a.m. Saturday.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 37-year-old Amanda Tyler of Loris.
Authorities say the driver was headed north before losing control of the vehicle and running off the side of the road, hitting a ditch, and flipping the vehicle.
According to SCDP, the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was ejected form the vehicle.
