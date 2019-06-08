Group offering $5K reward for info leading to arrest in shooting of boy, dog

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society announced a $5,000 reward Saturday for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for shooting a 17-year-old and his family’s dog.
The boy, who has Down Syndrome, is continuing to recover at an area hospital from his wounds, but the dog had to be euthanized, according to Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman.
“This is a tragic situation and our community needs to send a message to stop violence and cruelty,” Charleston Animal Society President & CEO Joe Elmore said.
The dog, named Cowboy, received treatment at an emergency veterinary clinic and was paralyzed from the waist down.
“However, the gun blast damaged his spine to the point where he had to eventually be euthanized,” Hyman said.
Police responded to a home in the 1600 block of Marietta Street in North Charleston on June 1 to a report of a home invasion and shooting, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said. Witnesses, which included four other children who were inside the home at the time of the shooting, told police two males kicked open the door and shot the dog and the 17-year-old.
They were last seen fleeing toward railroad tracks behind Greenbay Street, Pryor said.
Police released surveillance photos Tuesday taken inside the home during the incident showing the two with their faces covered.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.
