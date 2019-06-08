Incident at Daycare under DSS investigation, mother claims daughter was sexually assaulted

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Department of Social Services is investigating an incident at a Walterboro daycare.
Brittany Lybarger claims the Academy Road Preschool and Childcare didn’t take her daughter’s sexual assault allegations seriously.
She says her 5-year-old daughter was being groped by a little boy at her after school program for a few months. The mother claims that her daughter was telling her teacher about it, but nothing was being done to stop the incident.
"I brought that up to the director of the daycare, and her solution was that my daughter needed to go and tell her teacher that he’s hitting her," said Lybarger. " Well According to her, she is telling her teacher, and she was like well no that can’t be true because if she was telling her teacher, they would do something about it."
Lybarger says her daughter was almost not allowed back at the preschool because of the complaint made against the daycare. She says she filed a report and met with DSS investigators.
A search on the DSS website shows the child care center had two complaints in the last three years that were marked as very serious. According to DSS, very serious complaints could pose a risk to the health and safety of children.
Lybarger says after talking to the directors, her daughter is allowed at the preschool, but will not be going to the daycare again. She hopes this will send a message to others.
She said, “I don’t want this swept under the rug. You really look into your facilities and look at what’s going on.”
