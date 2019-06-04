Man sues SC city for false charges and imprisonment; previously said he was the victim of ‘malicious prosecution’

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A man filed a lawsuit Monday against the City of Orangeburg after being falsely charged and imprisoned in 2018.
Demetrius Jamison was arrested on April 26, 2018 after an interaction with the City of Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS).
Jamison was charged with third-degree assault and battery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for allegedly assaulting city officers. He was prosecuted despite an ODPS training lieutenant stating in a memo dated June 3, 2018 that he never made physical contact with an and that the claims were false.
The memo also stated that Jamison was charged with the crime anyway and had his bond denied due to "the extent of injury supposedly caused by him head butting the officers and his threat to the public. Jamison was tried and convicted by the City of Orangeburg three days later. He was sentenced to 20 years.
Another memo was discovered in late August 2018 and Jamison’s 20 year sentence was then dismissed by the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Jamison was imprisoned for 128 days due to the false charges. Camera footage also revealed a City Corporal instructing officers to say that they were assaulted by Jamison during the incident.
Jamison is being represented by Bamburg Legal, LLC and is seeking declaratoy judgment from the court that the City of Orangeburg violated his state constitutional rights. The lawsuit also cited claims of gross negligence, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, and civil conspiracy.
During a September 2018 press conference, Jamison’s attorney, Justin Bamberg, argued that his client was falsely accused. He says a memo released by the Department of Public Safety confirms that the officers’ accounts of what happened that day don’t match up with what’s being seen on the body cam footage.
“I found that while the use of force was consistent to training and the department policies, the charges are not,” Bamberg said. “The suspect in question was charged with aggravated assault for headbutting an officer. None of the body camera footage shows this to be a true recollection of events.”
Jamison and Bamburg Legal, LLC will make a formal announcement of the lawsuit Orangeburg County Courthouse at 10 a.m.
