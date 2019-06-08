Moms Demand Action hold vigil for victims of Gun Violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two organizations came together Saturday as part of a national campaign to address gun violence.
The groups “Moms Demand Action” along with “We Are Their Voices” hosted Wear Orange events across the Lowcountry, as part of a movement to protest the violence.
The community gathered at Cannon Park in Charleston for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of those killed.
Dozens of mothers came out to talk about their sons and daughters. Some people even shared their own survivor stories in hopes of making a difference.
Tisa Whack lost her 23-year-old son to gun violence in 2015. She says she joined both organizations in an effort to stop the senseless murders.
“When our sons died, we had no other children and we don’t want any other families to go through this,” Whack said. “We want to be the voice of our sons who are gone.”
According to an Everytown for Gun Safety report, the United States has had over 173 mass shooting incidents between 2009 and 2017. One in 5 of those victims, were under the age of 18.
Whack says bringing this message of stopping the violence and letting people know it’s okay to speak out, is important to the youth. She says that creating more programs and resources for younger people could help reduce the violence.
Members of the Moms Demand Action organization traveled to Columbia in March to advocate for stricter gun laws.
“It’s not about not being able to have guns, it’s about being aware if you have one, how you should be responsible as an owner of one,” Whack said.
On Sunday, the group will host a Wear Orange church service at Baum Temple A.M.E Zion at 10 a.m. in Summerville.
