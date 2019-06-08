Police: Man shot in leg in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left one man wounded.
Dispatch says the call for a reported shooting near Rivers and Durant Avenue came in around 10:30 p.m.
Police say the victim said a black car drove up to him and started shooting.
The victim told police he didn't know who would want to shoot him. Authorities say he did not want to talk at the time.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on the incident should call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.
