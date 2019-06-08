TORRENTIAL RAIN: Minor Flooding Possible Saturday & Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deep, tropical moisture is moving into the Lowcountry and will make temperatures feel VERY muggy! A lingering front today and tomorrow could spark periods of wet weather. The brief pockets of torrential rain may cause flooding. The greatest chance for minor flooding would be around 1 pm when high tide peaks. There will be breaks in the rain between a couple of heavy rounds. Thunderstorms are expected to develop as well so stay weather aware.