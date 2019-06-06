90-year-old Army veteran sinks hole-in-one on D-Day anniversary

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The odds of hitting a hole-in-one on the golf course is around 12,500 to 1, but those odds meant nothing to a 90-year-old Army veteran in Conway. He sank the shot of a lifetime on a day that means so much to members of our armed forces.
Lee Bevard started playing golf 50 years ago. Just weeks away from his 91st birthday, he might be entering the prime of his career, hitting his fourth career hole-in-one on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
“To make a hole-in-one is unbelievable, it’s something you don’t see very often let alone have it happen to you,” said Bevard.
At the age of 90, Bevard is living proof that age is all but a number.
“When I see young guys at 65 or 70 years old complaining about all their aches and pains, I just think how fortunate you are to still be here,” said Bevard.
The shot also took place on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Bevard was only 17 years old in 1944.
He was selected for the draft but never entered World War II. He eventually joined the Army from November 1950 until November 1952. Bevard was in the Army Aviation Engineers, which he said was attached to the Air Force and he helped to build bridges.
Bevard said he also played baseball and basketball exhibition games for the troops.
After leaving the Army, he was in the retail business for 40 years, retired in 1985 and moved to Myrtle Beach.
“I was one of the fortunate ones and by the luck of the draw I ended up in Walters Air Force Base in Texas and played ball for two years and got out of the service,” said Bevard.
Lee has stayed active his entire life, playing golf along side friends and other veterans. As their group approached the fifth green, Lee setup his shot and took a swing towards pin.
“Initially you watch it and you’re like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be close.' It will do whatever the rest of them do and trickle by but then it just dropped and when it dropped my jaw dropped,” said Chris Davis, who witnessed Lee’s hole-in-one.
On a par three, Bevard sunk his fourth career hole-in-one.
WMBF News asked Bevard if he felt the shot was good the second he hit the ball.
“Absolutely not,” said Bevard.
The group has been golfing together for three years, each with their own unique story, but one common love for the game of golf.
“Some days you have some crazy fun things happen like that and some days we have not so great of days,” said Ray Justice, who was also there when Bevard sank the hole-in-one.
For Lee, any day on the golf course is a good day, and with him you never know when that fifth hole-in-one might just fall.
“Two days before this I was playing by myself and left one on the lip on 17 at Pinehills in Myrtlewood, I said, ‘Don’t go in. I don’t have any witness,’” Bevard joked.
Lee will turn 91 on July 15th and plans to keep playing golf for as long as he can with hopes of capturing that fifth hole-in-one.
