American Legion Post holds American flag retirement ceremony

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley American Legion post held a ceremony Saturday night to properly dispose of American flags that had become worn or damaged.
American Legion Post 179 on Ashley Hall Road held the solemn ceremony designed to respectfully retire flags that are no longer serviceable.
The ceremony was established by the organization in 1937, according to its website.
“The purpose of The American Legion in adopting this ceremony was to encourage proper respect for the Flag of the United States and to provide for disposal of unserviceable flags in a dignified manner,” the resolution states.
Throughout the year, the group collects flags and holds them for such a ceremony, which is usually held annually on or around Flag Day.
Flag Day 2019 falls on this Friday.
