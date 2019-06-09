Bosua Leads Battery to Win Over Birmingham

The Battery earned three points against Birmingham Legion at MUSC Health Stadium on Saturday night. The win extends the Battery’s unbeaten streak at home to eight games.
Forward Romario Piggot scored his first goal of the season in the 26th minute to give the Battery a 1-0 lead. Arthur Bosua received a pass at the top of the box and held off a Birmingham defender, allowing Kotaro Higashi to come up into the play. Bosua laid a pass off to Higashi who then threaded a perfect ball into the path of Piggott. Piggott took a slight touch in the box and beat goalkeeper Matt VanOekel with a low shot to the far post. Piggott nearly doubled the lead in the 39th minute after getting onto the end of a cross from Nico Rittmeyer, but the attempt was saved.
Birmingham would grab a late first-half goal to level things at the break. Mikey Lopez scored for the Legion, beating Joe Kuzminsky from less than a yard out. Brian Wright rose above defender Kyle Nelson to head a pass towards the streaking Lopez and the midfielder tapped home a sliding effort in the 44th minute of play.
Bosua would snag his second goal in as many games with a penalty in the 75th minute. Higashi led the build up and played Bosua into the Birmingham box. Bosua had to work hard to get on the end of the pass before having a shot towards goal. Defender Mathieu Laurent attempted a sliding challenge but ended up blocking the shot with his hands. Bosua stepped up to the spot and placed a perfect penalty to the bottom left corner doubling the Battery’s lead.
The Battery looked for their third of the evening, Bosua involved once again in setting up the chance. AJ Paterson found himself open a yard inside the box but hesitated on the shot and VanOekel was about to save. Paterson would find redemption on the missed chance in the third minute of stoppage. Nicque Daley occupied two defenders before finding Paterson coming in from the midfield. Paterson took his shot from a yard outside the box, deflecting up and in past VanOekel in the 93rd minute of the match.
The Battery host defending Major League Soccer champions, Atlanta United, in the Fourth Round of the U.S. Open Cup on June 11th at 7:30 PM at MUSC Health Stadium. Individual and group tickets are on sale and can be purchasedhere.