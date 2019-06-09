Bosua Leads Battery to Win Over Birmingham

Forward Romario Piggot scored his first goal of the season in the 26th minute to give the Battery a 1-0 lead. Arthur Bosua received a pass at the top of the box and held off a Birmingham defender, allowing Kotaro Higashi to come up into the play. Bosua laid a pass off to Higashi who then threaded a perfect ball into the path of Piggott. Piggott took a slight touch in the box and beat goalkeeper Matt VanOekel with a low shot to the far post. Piggott nearly doubled the lead in the 39th minute after getting onto the end of a cross from Nico Rittmeyer, but the attempt was saved.