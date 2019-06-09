Deputies investigating robbery of 2 people in parked car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery reported Sunday afternoon in West Ashley.
Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Highway 61 Sunday where two people said they had been robbed while they sat in a parked vehicle, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.
Investigators have not yet released a description of the robbers or stated what kind of weapon was used.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
