Dog found shot, left in ditch dies of injuries

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Rottweiler believed to be two years old found wounded in a ditch and connected to a heavy chain last month died of its injuries, according to a Facebook post.
The Friends of the Berkeley County Animal Shelter posted an update Saturday night on “Buster,” a dog found on May 24 along Cooper Store Road with bullet wounds in his hind legs.
"Everything was done that could be done, we just couldn’t undo what someone else did to this poor loving soul," the post states.
One of the dog’s legs had to be amputated, Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer said. The post states Buster put up “an amazing fight” against his injuries.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Berkeley County Animal Control at 843-719-4210.
