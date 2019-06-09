Firefighters battle apartment kitchen fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston firefighters say they were able to quickly contain a fire at a West Ashley apartment Saturday afternoon.
Charleston County dispatchers received a call just before 4 p.m. about a fire at an apartment on Grech Street. Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded, along with Charleston County EMS and Charleston Police.
Residents of one apartment were home when smoke alarms activated, which alerted them to the fire.
Crews reported smoke venting from one apartment unit and were able to contain the majority of fire damage to the kitchen of a single apartment, bringing the fire under control in less than 10 minutes, firefighters say.
No one was injured and investigators say though the fire originated within the kitchen, a specific cause has not yet been determined.
The American Red Cross was assisting the family of one apartment.
The Charleston Fire Department reminds everyone of the following tips:
- Test smoke alarms monthly to verify they are operating and can be heard throughout the home.
- Prepare and practice a home escape plan.
- During a fire emergency, exit the home and then call 911 from a safe location.
