Los Perros Santos Score Early, Pile on Late to Take Game Three

MiLB's Copa de la Diversión continues Sunday night, as the RiverDogs will play the fourth and final game of the series as Los Perros Santos de Charleston. Come out to the park and meet Dora the Explorer on an MUSC Health Family Sunday at The Joe. Nolan Martinez (1-0, 1.15) looks to continue the dominance he has exhibited through his first three appearances this season with Charleston, most recently a strong seven-inning effort against the Lexington Legends. He shut Lexington out through the seven frames, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Opposing Martinez will be Shelby Lackey (1-6, 6.09), trying to get back on track after having allowed at least three runs in each of his last seven starts.