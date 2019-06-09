North Charleston Police respond to report of shots fired

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Witnesses reported a heavy police presence in North Charleston Sunday afternoon where a report of shots fired was being investigated.
Charleston County dispatchers say the incident was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the area of Ladson Road and Miles Jamison Road.
Police have not released any details on the incident. It is not clear whether anyone was injured, but at least one vehicle has been blocked off with crime scene tape.
North Charleston Fire and EMS have also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
