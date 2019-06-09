Northwoods Mall theater evacuated as crews investigate report of fire

Northwoods Mall theater evacuated as crews investigate report of fire
North Charleston firefighters are investigating a report of a structure fire at Northwoods Mall Cinema. (Source: Google Earth)
By Patrick Phillips | June 9, 2019 at 4:37 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 4:40 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at Northwoods Mall Cinema say the theater has been evacuated.

North Charleston Fire Department Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh said crews are continuing to investigate reports of a fire in the building.

Charleston County dispatchers say a call came in about a possible fire at 3:54 p.m.

There has been no report of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.