Crash kills 1, injures 1 near Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Saturday night that killed a Summerville man.
Alejandro Guerrero, of Summerville, was killed in the accident, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.
The crash happened at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Drop Off Drive near Trade Zone Boulevard, South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.
Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling east on Drop Off Drive, ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital. Guerrero was a passenger in the vehicle, Oliver said.
Southern said it was not clear whether Guerrero was wearing a seat belt.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
