Police investigating after two wounded in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people, a boy and a man, were wounded in the same area of North Charleston Saturday night.
North Charleston Police responded to the area of Barony Park Lane shortly after 8 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
A 14-year-old boy approached officers with a graze wound, Pryor said. EMS took the boy to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers learned a second victim, an adult male, showed up at a different hospital emergency room stating he had been shot while riding his bicycle on or near Barony Park Lane, Pryor said. The victim did not provide investigators with any information on a gunman.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.
