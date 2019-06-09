Staying Wet Across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A disturbance to the west continues to usher in deep, tropical moisture. A couple rounds of rain will lift through the Lowcountry today with the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm or two. Close to another inch of rain is expected to fall in some spots today. There’s a chance for scattered showers and t-storms continue tomorrow and Tuesday, but the chance shouldn’t be as high.
A storm system nears the area Tuesday night and Wednesday and will increase the chance for widespread heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding. Another 2-4″ of rain is expected. Stay weather aware Wednesday and check in with us before heading to work!
So far the Lowcountry has received just more than 2″ of rain in the last week. This decreases the rainfall deficit to 7.46″.
TODAY: Wet at times, isolated t-storm; HIGH: 87.
TOMORROW: Chance for rain and t-storms; HIGH: 90.
TUESDAY: Chance for rain & t-storms; HIGH: 88.
WEDNESDAY: Widespread, heavy rain, flooding possible; HIGH: 82.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
