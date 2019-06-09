Vehicle, handgun stolen during string of vehicle break-ins

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents to lock their doors and remove valuables from their vehicles. Yesterday, Berkeley County Deputies responded to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins in the Spring Grove Subdivision in Moncks Corner. All of the vehicles that were broken into had unlocked doors, except for one vehicle. The vehicle that had a locked door was vandalized by having the window broken out. During the break-ins, one handgun was stolen as well as a vehicle. The vehicle stolen was a black Ford Explorer. Below you can see footage from a Ring camera of one of the incidents. If anyone has information about the break-in they are asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.