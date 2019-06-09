Vehicle, handgun stolen during string of vehicle break-ins

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a vehicle and a weapon from the Moncks Corner area.
Deputies responded Friday to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins in the Spring Grove subdivision of Moncks Corner, according to a Facebook post from the agency’s page.
One of the vehicle’s windows were broken, deputies say, but all of the others were unlocked when thieves gained entry.
Someone stole a black Ford Explorer. A handgun was stolen as well.
Deputies released footage from a Ring security camera system showing one of the break-ins.
Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465.
