Woman claims bumper stickers were ripped off vehicle in parking lot

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman claims five bumper stickers were ripped off her car in a Mount Pleasant parking lot.
Lee Anne Leland said she went to Lowe’s on Friday and when she came back out, she found her stickers torn from her vehicle and a cup full of garbage on her trailer hitch.
She took to Facebook and posted what her car looked like before and after the stickers were ripped off. Three of the stickers had the rainbow flag on them which represents the LGBTQ community. The remaining two stickers expressed her political views.
As a transgender woman Leland believes this was an attack on the LGBTQ community.
“For people who don’t want me to practice my freedom of expression, my bumper stickers weren’t threatening anybody,” Leland said. “You may not like mine and I may not like yours, but that doesn’t give you the right to tear them off of my vehicle.”
According to a study done by the Alliance For Full Acceptance, 40 percent of people in Charleston who are part of the LGBTQ community do not tell their doctors about their sexual orientation. Almost half of that population also don’t tell co-workers about their sexual orientation.
Colleen Condon, the president of AFFA, said that these types of incidents are bothersome to a community that is already marginalized.
“It’s important to understand that when you take away someone’s freedom of speech you really can have a very harmful effect on them,” Condon said.
Leland said she is worried that these incidents could escalate into acts of violence. But she also won’t let this event silence her voice.
She wanted to reiterate that Mount Pleasant police helped her file a report and the Lowe’s was not responsible for what happened.
