Andrews man arrested on murder, robbery charges

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies arrested a 30-year-old man Monday in connection with a January robbery and murder.
Dexter Jaamal Grant, of Andrews, is charged with murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a handgun by persons prohibited, deputies say.
The charges stem from the an incident on Jan. 22 in which 64-year-old Bernard Patterson, of the Little Italy community near Andrews, was killed.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Street where Patterson’s body had been found in his own yard. Investigators quickly determined the victim had been robbed and shot on his front porch after answering his door.
Investigators say the analysis of physical evidence and witness interviews led them to Grant.
He was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
