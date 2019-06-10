Authorities capture registered Lowcountry sex offender who cut off ankle monitor

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A registered sex offender accused of cutting off his ankle monitor on Thursday has been captured in Ladson.
Shymon Maleek Chaplin, 21, was convicted for 3rd degree criminal sexual contact with a minor.
Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons Services Agent Christian Aulbach said Chaplin was captured in the Ladson area after a brief foot chase by state agents and Berkeley County deputies.
“Because of his conviction for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree, he is on lifetime GPS monitoring,” Aulbach said on Friday.
After his release from prison Chaplin went to live at Shield Ministries in North Charleston, a home for ex-cons who are trying to turn their lives around. The facility’s executive director, the Rev. David Truluck, said Chaplin left the home Thursday and never came back.
SCDPPP officials said Chaplin removed his GPS monitor which was found Thursday on a frontage road between Highway 61 and Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley.
He is facing 10 years in the Department of Corrections for the violation.
