Calling Lowcountry artists: Goose Creek looking to transform some intersections with artwork

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek officials are looking for artists who can help transform some of the city’s traffic signal cabinets, the metal boxes that hold an intersection’s electrical wires and equipment.
The project is being run by the city’s Cultural Arts Commission, which has titled the project “Beauty and the Creek.” The members are looking for designs from artists who live in Berkeley, Charleston, or Dorchester County. Their work should be inspired by the sights and sounds of Goose Creek.
Designs should not include logos, copyrighted images, ads, inappropriate language or content, or political or religious messages.
The winner's work could be displayed on selected cabinets at intersections of more than a dozen streets that meet Highway 176, Highway 52, and Red Bank Road.
After all the artwork is submitted, a city commission will select some to move on to council which will approve each one. The state’s department of transportation will then have to give final approval. Once chosen, the winner will get a $250 stipend. Applications are due back to the city by July 1.
