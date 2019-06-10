CCSD school board gives preliminary approval to change bullying policy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board gave preliminary approval to update the district’s disciplinary policy in Monday’s committee meeting.
That updated policy changes the way students are disciplined outside of school when it comes to harassment, intimidation, and the bullying of students and staff members.
An update to the proposed policy said, “The district may take disciplinary action for behavior initiated and/or conducted off-campus. If such conduct, including the inappropriate use of the Internet or web-based resources, poses a threat or substantially interferes with or disrupts the work and discipline of the schools, disciplinary action may be taken.”
The proposed policy would also change its reporting policy.
The current policy has students filing a complaint if they are harassed, intimidated, or bullied. The newly-drafted policy would require students to report the incident instead of file a complaint.
The school board will have to approve this policy a second and final time before it can replace the current policy.
