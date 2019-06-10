Charleston Can’t Build Early Lead, Fall to Tourists in Finale

Sunday evening’s contest was the second of four games this year that the RiverDogs become “Los Perros Santos de Charleston” in honor of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversion. The team wore special jerseys and caps, and Dora the Explorer made an appearance to say hi to the youngsters in attendance. It was also another MUSC Health Family Sunday at The Joe, so all the kids enjoyed free food and got to run the bases after the game. Those who drove to the game were able to park for free as well.