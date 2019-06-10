FIRST ALERT: Tropical downpours possible through Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and a slow moving front will be the recipe for more beneficial rainfall over the next several days. Scattered downpours are likely to mix in with a partly to mostly cloudy sky today. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Any storms that develop could produce locally heavy rainfall. The coverage of showers and storms will continue to increase over the next few days as the front nears and an area of low pressure moves by. Heavy rain is possible at times from late Tuesday into Wednesday. Minor localized flooding is possible at any time over the next couple of days. An onshore wind will help to possibly complicate things on Wednesday bringing a higher than normal high tide into play for flooding concerns. High tides on Wednesday will be at 4:15 AM and 5:00 PM.