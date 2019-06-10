First-Rounder Anthony Seigler to Join RiverDogs

With just a half-game lead on second place Lexington, the RiverDogs (34-29) start a crucial three-game road trip on Monday night in Rome. Seigler and the RiverDogs will face rehabbing Major Leaguer Dallas Keuchel; the former Cy Young Award winner will make his first start with the Braves since signing as a free agent. Charleston will throw right-hander Luis Gil (2-3, 2.08) in opposition against the southpaw. Fans can catch the game on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area and online streaming on the RiverDogs’ TuneIn radio station. First pitch is at 7 p.m.