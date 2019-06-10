Goose Creek offering matching grants for exterior improvements to select businesses

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - In a push for redevelopment, the city of Goose Creek is now offering matching grants to select businesses that want to give the outside of their businesses a makeover.
The city could match up to $5,000 in expenses for each businesses.
The businesses that can apply must be located in the city’s Super Incentive Zone. It’s an area along South Goose Creek Boulevard and Red Bank Road.
City officials say they budgeted about $10,000 for this grant, but they say if there are more applicants it is possible they can find other funding sources.
The funds could be use for exterior improvements, signage, paint and more. If you’d like to apply for a grant you can find the application here.
Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib says about a year ago the city put an emphasis on redevelopment by offering incentives.
He says he recognized not all buildings need to be totally redeveloped so the city came up with the facade improvement program.
“We recognize that sometimes older out of date buildings are harder to fill, harder to get shoppers to go to and this is just our way to help,” Habib said. “Obviously there’s an end game, there’s a long game here that if we get folks and if we invest into our community then people will also come in and invest in our community and our citizens will benefit in the end.”
