New Berkeley County budget could add jobs without raising taxes

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Council is considering the county’s 2019-2020 budget, which could add several jobs to the county without a tax increase.
The budget is currently set for almost $91 million, most of which is comprised of property, vehicle and other taxes.
County council worked to reduce the original budget proposal by about $15 million by cutting requests for spending.
The $91 million budget proposal would add 18 new jobs, but does not factor in a tax increase to do so.
However, because Berkeley County is in reassessment this year--meaning property values are being reassessed--some fees could change for residents.
A spokesperson for Berkeley County said council is excited because they are on track to pass the budget before July 1, which is the start of the new fiscal year.
That is a big deal because last year, Berkeley County passed a budget about two months late under the supervision of Supervisor Bill Peagler.
The budget for Berkeley County needs three readings before it passes.
The third and final reading for the 2019-2020 budget is scheduled for June 24.
