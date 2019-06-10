New public library in Mt. Pleasant to feature editing labs, recording studios

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Monday, the Charleston County Public Library System will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Wando Mount Pleasant Library.
The 40,000 square-foot building hosts a variety of new technologies, including an automated materials handling machine to collect and check in books.
There are editing labs, makers spaces, teen gaming rooms and recording studios for those looking to explore their creativity.
After the ribbon cutting ceremony there will be story time for kids, guest authors and a sweet grass basket demonstration.
The library is located at 1400 Carolina Park Boulevard. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m
