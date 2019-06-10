Officials announce overnight Wando Bridge lane closure

Westbound lanes of the Wando Bridge were closed for four weeks.
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 10, 2019 at 12:34 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 12:34 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction officials have announced an overnight lane closure on the Wando Bridge Monday night.

Construction crews will be present in the truck climbing lane in the eastbound direction Monday night beginning at 8 p.m. and reopening by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers traveling near the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware at all times for equipment and crews working in the area. Drivers are also asked to notice and comply with traffic control signs, traffic cones and barrels, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.

Officials announced in late May that more lane closures on the bridge could be expected.

SCDOT expects up to six weekends of work when drivers can expect one or more lanes closed, with closures beginning on late Friday nights and reopening early on Monday mornings.

