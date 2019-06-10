Police: Man grabbed security officer’s taser, used it on nurse in Roper Hospital emergency room

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say a man tased a nurse after grabbing the taser out of a security officer’s holster during a fight Saturday inside the Roper Hospital emergency room in downtown Charleston.
Kyle Edward Cahill, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
Officers responded to the emergency room at 6 p.m. Saturday night for a combative patient. According to the incident report, they found Cahill was fighting with security guards and several nurses who were trying to restrain him on a bed.
Hospital staff told officers that Cahill grabbed a security offier’s taser from its holster, and tased a nurse in the foot. He also allegedly bit another nurse on the elbow, the report stated.
The nurses told officers Cahill was continuously spitting and swinging both arms violently toward hospital staff, the report stated.
Cahill was committed by Roper medical staff on duty for a mental evaluation, according to the report.
Jail records show Cahill has been booked into the Charleston County jail 11 times since August 2017.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.