Police: 5-year-old dies after being wounded in accidental shooting

By Patrick Phillips | June 10, 2019 at 4:34 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 5:52 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 5-year-old girl Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the 2800 block of Ranger Drive at 3:32 p.m. according to Charleston County dispatchers.

North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said initial information indicates the shooting appears to have been an accident. There were up to four unattended children inside the home where the shooting took place, he said.

EMS took the child to an area hospital where authorities say she died.

Police responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday to the incident.
