Police: Summerville apartment damaged by gunfire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An apartment at a complex in Summerville was damaged by gunfire on Sunday night, according to police.
Officers responded to the Martins Creek Apartment complex in the 1500 block of Martin’s Creek Boulevard around 11:58 p.m., an incident report stated.
When officers arrived, the people who lived inside the apartment that nobody was injured. When the officer asked multiple people inside if they knew who would do this, they told the officer they didn’t know, according to the report.
Six bullet entry holes were found in a bedroom wall. One in tact round was also found in the crack of a cushion for a couch, the report stated. Another in-tact round was found by the front door.
One man inside the apartment stated he’s not affiliated with gangs, but people don’t like him. He also would not allow the officer to search his cell phone, according to the report.
