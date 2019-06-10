RCSD searching for missing 22-year-old suffering from medical condition

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 22-year-old who suffers from a medical condition.
Jazmine Daniel was last seen at the Intown Suites off Two Notch Road in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 8th.
According to officials, she was seen leaving as a passenger in an unknown vehicle.
Daniel is described as a black woman, 5'9 and weighs around 195 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a grey “New Orleans” t-shirt and black pants.
Jazmine would not be able to tell anyone her name or where she lives if she is approached. She also has no form identification with her.
If you spot her, please call 803-576-3000 or 911.
