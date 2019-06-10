State issues warning after local Portuguese man o’ war sightings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State officials are warning South Carolina residents to be careful after a few sightings of Portuguese man o’ wars in the Lowcountry.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources made a Facebook post on Friday warning people that a small number of man o’ wars have washed ashore on South Carolina Beaches recently.
“You should steer clear of these highly venomous relatives of jellyfish both in the water and ashore, as even a dead man-of-war has a sting strong enough to sometimes require medical attention,” SCDNR said in the post.
In the last few weeks, there have been sightings on Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach and Hilton Head Island beaches.
Sullivan’s Island town officials also issued a warning last week after the sighting on the town’s beach.
SCDNR said the bright blue color of a Portuguese man o’ war should make them easy to recognize and avoid.
Multiple man o’ wars may have recently showed up on local beaches because of strong winds.
SCDNR’s Facebook post said the creatures have recently washed onto beaches from Florida to North Carolina.
