Teacher dies after accidentally discharging firearm at Kannapolis restaurant

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is investigating a likely accidental shooting at a Ruby Tuesday’s in Kannapolis on Saturday evening.
The incident happened at the location off of Wonder Drive near the I-85. Police report that the person who owned the firearm accidentally shot themselves.
Police later reported that Madison Moore, 28, was the victim and had been pronounced deceased at the hospital afterwards from a single gunshot wound to her abdomen.
Officials with Rowan-Salisbury Schools have confirmed that Moore was a third grade teacher at Knollwood Elementary School.
