Wanted Berkeley County fugitive captured in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say a man facing six active felony warrants was captured Monday afternoon.
Jimmy Mizzell, 44, was taken into custody in Eutawville by the Holly Hill Police Department, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Eutawville Police Department and U.S. Marshals.
Mizzel faces charges that include theft of a firearm, pointing and presenting and attempted motor vehicle theft.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at the Cypress Gardens Boat Landing on May 25, 2019, Berkeley County deputies said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.