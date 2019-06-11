All southbound I-95 lanes closed near GA/SC state line

June 11, 2019 at 5:23 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 7:34 AM

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed near the Georgia/South Carolina state line.

In an update from a lieutenant with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, he says a wreck involving a tractor-trailer occurred in the early morning hours. The driver was taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted that a hazmat spill is a reason for the delay. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

