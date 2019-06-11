Brownell Hires Anthony Goins as Assistant Coach

Goins joined the Bobcats after four very successful seasons at Yale under head coach James Jones, where the Bulldogs averaged over 20 wins per season (82-42). During that stretch, was the most historic season in school history in 2015-16. The Bulldogs set school records for most wins in a season (23-7), best home record (12-0) and best Ivy League record (13-1). Yale won the Ivy League title for the second-straight seasons and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 54 years.