Dashcam footage released of DUI arrest of Mt. Pleasant woman accused of hitting cyclist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly-released dashcam footage shows the arrest of a Mount Pleasant woman accused of driving under the influence and striking a bicyclist who later died of his injuries.
The dashcam footage shows 23-year-old Gabriela Bennett shuffling during a walk and turn test and the officer having to step in a few times.
Bennett faces charges of felony DUI involving death and reckless vehicular homicide.
The charges followed the May 21 death of 67-year-old Harry Gilbert of Charleston. Police say Gilbert was the bicyclist who was struck by Bennett on May 12 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on King Street between Sheppard and Engel Streets.
Investigators initially arrested Bennett on the night of the collision and charged her with felony driving under the influence after police say she showed signs of impairment on a field sobriety test which was given to her during the investigation.
Bennett is out of jail on a $25,000 bond.
