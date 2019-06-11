Deputies investigating fatal car fire that killed 2

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the cause of a vehicle fire that killed two people early Tuesday morning.
Deputies responded to a vehicle fire at approximately 5:40 a.m. off Ridgewood Drive. When the fire was extinguished, investigators found two bodies inside the vehicle.
“We’ve been working with the state Highway Patrol, their MAIT team, and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety with this incident,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re waiting on autopsy reports initially as well as sorting through this vehicle to be able to tell more about what happened.”
Ravenell said it could be days before any new information could be made available or identities of the victims known.
The sheriff’s office and other agencies are also working to determine whether foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.