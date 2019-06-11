Deputies searching for missing Summerville man

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Dusty Lee Lukes, 59, was last seen in the 100 block of Swan Drive in Summerville at approximately 5 p.m. on May 25. Deputies say he left on foot from a home. He has some memory issues from a previous medical event.
Lukes was a frequent visitor to the BP Station at 2703 Highway 17A prior to the day he vanished.
He stands 5-foot-10, weighs approximately 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on his upper left forearm.
He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a red baseball cap.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Sgt. Melissa Blanchard at the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0010, Ext. 5078; or the Dorchester County Communications Center at 843-873-5111.
