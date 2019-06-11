Deputies searching for missing Summerville man

Deputies searching for missing Summerville man
Dusty Lukes has been missing since May 25. (Source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | June 10, 2019 at 10:18 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 10:30 PM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Dusty Lee Lukes has not been seen since May 25.
Dusty Lee Lukes has not been seen since May 25. (Source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)

Dusty Lee Lukes, 59, was last seen in the 100 block of Swan Drive in Summerville at approximately 5 p.m. on May 25. Deputies say he left on foot from a home. He has some memory issues from a previous medical event.

Lukes was a frequent visitor to the BP Station at 2703 Highway 17A prior to the day he vanished.

He stands 5-foot-10, weighs approximately 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on his upper left forearm.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Sgt. Melissa Blanchard at the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0010, Ext. 5078; or the Dorchester County Communications Center at 843-873-5111.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.