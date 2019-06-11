FIRST ALERT: Heavy downpours possible over the next 2 days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A slow moving front, an area of low pressure and deep tropical moisture will combine to bring the threat of heavy rain at times over the next 48 hours. A cold front is sliding through the area this morning and will stall across southern South Carolina late today. An area of low pressure will then form along this front and push northward overnight and during the day Wednesday. Along, and near, the front today there will be the chance of scattered rain and storms. The best chance for heavy downpours is going to be close to the coast and south of I-26. Heavy rain will push north overnight out of Georgia and periods of rain and storms are possible on Wednesday. As the low pulls northward, cooler air will be drawn south across our inland areas tomorrow. Highs will range from the mid 70s inland to near 80 degrees along the coast. Due to the threat of minor, localized flooding tomorrow. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR WEDNESDAY. Most areas will receive between 2-3″ of rain.